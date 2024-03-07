Hachimura ended Wednesday's 130-120 loss to the Kings with 29 points (13-17 FG, 3-5 3Pt), two rebounds, one block and two steals across 33 minutes.

Hachimura is productive but unpredictable, as there's often no rhyme or reason for the wild differential in utilization. His return to the starting lineup in early February has reaped benefits for the Lakers, but Anthony Davis can be selfish in the frontcourt, allowing fewer opportunities for Hachimura to produce. He's still a viable fantasy candidate as long as he continues to start.