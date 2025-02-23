Hachimura went to the locker room during the fourth quarter of Saturday's game against the Nuggets due to a back injury, Daniel Starkand of LakersNation.com reports.
Hachimura appeared to suffer the injury while guarding Aaron Gordon, and the former was seen clutching at the left side of his back while walking back to the locker room. Dorian Finney-Smith, Gabe Vincent and Jarred Vanderbilt would be in line to see increased playing time in the fourth quarter if Hachimura is unable to return.
