Hachimura (calf) is likely to be available for Tuesday's game against the Jazz, Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet reports.

Hachimura missed Saturday's game against the Bucks with a calf injury, but he's expected to return Tuesday. His presence should eat into the minutes of Jake LaRavia and Dalton Knecht. Hachimura has averaged 15.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 34.6 minutes per contest over 13 games this season.