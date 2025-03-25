Hachimura (knee) is probable for Wednesday's game against the Pacers, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.

Hachimura is expected to suit up for a third consecutive contest following a 12-game absence due to left patellar tendinopathy. The 27-year-old forward was able to play 24 minutes during Monday's loss to Orlando after recording only 18 during his return in Saturday's loss to the Bulls. The Lakers will presumably continue to manage Hachimura's playing time.