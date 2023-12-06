Hachimura (nose) posted seven points (3-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt), two rebounds and one assist across 21 minutes in Tuesday's 106-103 win over the Suns.

Hachimura missed four consecutive games with a nasal fracture before being upgraded to available ahead of the Lakers' previous contest Saturday against the Rockets, but the fifth-year forward ultimately went unused after coach Darvin Ham elected to exercise some additional caution. The 25-year-old slotted back into the rotation for the quarterfinal round of the In-Season Tournament, serving as a backup big man along with Jarred Vanderbilt and Jaxson Hayes while Christian Wood fell out of the rotation. Given the crowding in the Los Angeles frontcourt, Hachimura likely won't see his playing time expand much from what he received Tuesday so long as Anthony Davis and LeBron James are both available.