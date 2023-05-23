Hachimura is in the starting lineup for Monday's Game 4 against Denver, Chris Haynes of Turner Sports reports.
Hachimura will replace Jarred Vanderbilt in the starting five Monday. Hachimura is averaging 12.3 points and 3.4 rebounds in 23.0 minutes across the first 15 games of the playoffs.
