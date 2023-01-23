The Wizards are finalizing a deal sending Hachimura (personal) to the Lakers in exchange for Kendrick Nunn and three second-round picks Monday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Hachimura was linked to multiple teams via the trade market, but the Lakers and Wizards were ultimately able to reach an agreement. The 24-year-old will likely benefit from a change of scenery, as he's had a somewhat inconsistent role off the bench for Washington in recent weeks. He's averaging 13.0 points and 4.3 rebounds in 24.3 minutes per game this year. Hachimura didn't practice with the Wizards on Monday due to personal reasons, but his absence was likely related to the trade. Whether he's able to suit up in time for Tuesday's game against the Clippers remains to be seen, but he'll provide another frontcourt piece for the Lakers over the second half of the season.