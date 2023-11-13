Hachimura chipped in 19 points (6-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 6-6 FT), five rebounds, two assists and two steals in 33 minutes during Sunday's 116-110 victory over the Trail Blazers.

Hachimura stepped in for LeBron James (calf) and enjoyed a productive game. He spurred a late rally in the fourth quarter to put the game out of reach, and his performance might be enough to get him into the starting lineup alongside James and Anthony Davis when he returns. The Lakers have been one of the slowest teams in history in the first quarter, and they could use an immediate spark like Hachimura to begin games.