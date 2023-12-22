Hachimura finished Thursday's 118-111 loss to the Timberwolves with 18 points (7-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-6 FT), five rebounds and one steal across 33 minutes.

Getting the start in place of LeBron James (ankle), Hachimura scored in double digits for the fourth time in the last seven games, a stretch in which he's averaging 11.9 points, 4.0 boards, 1.4 assists and 1.0 threes in 24.9 minutes a contest. The 25-year-old's erratic role and court time limit his ceiling in season-long formats, but Hachimura has some DFS utility on nights when he's likely to see a bigger workload than usual.