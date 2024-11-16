site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Lakers' Rui Hachimura: Iffy against New Orleans
Hachimura (ankle) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game versus the Pelicans.
Hachimura is in danger of missing his second straight contest Saturday due to a sprained right ankle. If Hachimura is ultimately ruled out, Dalton Knecht will likely draw another start in his absence.
