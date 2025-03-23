Hachimura (knee) is questionable for Monday's game against the Magic, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.

Hachimura was able to return to game action during Saturday's blowout loss to the Bulls following a 12-game absence streak due to left knee patellar tendinopathy. He posted five points (2-6 FG, 1-4 3Pt), two rebounds and one steal across 18 minutes. The Lakers will likely continue to manage the forward's availability ahead of the playoffs, as Hachimura said postgame that he, "Can't really get back to 100 percent right away," per Daniel Starkand of LakersNation.com.