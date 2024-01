Hachimura is starting Sunday's game against the Trail Blazers, Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet reports.

Hachimura has come off the bench in his four appearances since returning from a calf injury, but he'll make his sixth start of the season Sunday due to Taurean Prince (knee) being sidelined. Over his previous five starts this year, Hachimura has averaged 14.2 points and 4.2 rebounds in 25.4 minutes per game.