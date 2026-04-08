Hachimura had 15 points (7-10 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 0-3 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one block across 26 minutes during Tuesday's 123-87 loss to the Thunder.

With no Luka Doncic (hamstring), Austin Reaves (oblique) or LeBron James (foot) in the lineup, Hachimura led the Lakers in scoring on the night. The 28-year-old has scored in double digits in four of the last five games (three starts), averaging 13.6 points, 4.0 boards, 1.4 threes and 1.0 combined blocks and steals in 25.6 minutes while shooting 60.0 percent from the floor, and Hachimura will likely continue to see elevated usage to close out the regular season as the Lakers focus on getting their stars healthy for the playoffs.