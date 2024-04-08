Hachimura recorded 30 points (11-17 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds and one assist over 36 minutes during Sunday's 127-117 loss to the Timberwolves.

Hachimura tallied one of his best games of the season due to LeBron James' (illness) absence and an early exit from Anthony Davis (eye). Hachimura and Jaxson Hayes stepped up after Davis' exit, further highlighting the depth available to the Lakers as they try to keep pace in the West. Davis' injury isn't considered serious, so Hachimura could experience a slight regression Tuesday agains the Warriors.