Hachimura closed Wednesday's 131-119 loss to the Jazz with 19 points (8-15 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 0-1 FT), three rebounds and one assist in 30 minutes.

Even with Luka Doncic and LeBron James in the lineup for the Lakers, it was Hachimura that led the team in scoring. The 27-year-old forward has been consistently productive of late, scoring in double digits in eight straight games since returning from a minor calf issue and averaging 18.9 points, 4.6 boards, 2.6 threes and 1.1 assists over that stretch while shooting 59.2 percent from the floor and a stunning 51.2 percent (21-for-41) from beyond the arc.