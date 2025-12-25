Hachimura (groin) is listed as probable for Thursday's game against the Rockets, Daniel Starkand of LakersNation.com reports.

Hachimura has missed the Lakers' last two games due to a groin injury. He's progressing toward returning Christmas Day, and if he's given the green light to play, then Jake LaRavia and Nick Smith would be the top candidates to exit the Lakers' starting lineup. Hachimura is averaging 13.3 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.9 threes over 32.9 minutes per game this season.