Hachimura produced four points (2-6 FG, 0-4 3Pt) and four rebounds across 16 minutes during Wednesday's 120-102 victory over New Orleans.

Hachimura came off the bench Wednesday after starting in the Lakers' previous eight games, and he didn't have much of an impact in the comfortable win. The 25-year-old was relatively successful as a starter with his new team, averaging 12.0 points and 6.6 rebounds in 28.3 minutes per game. It's not yet clear whether Hachimura will continue to come off the bench following the All-Star break, but his fantasy upside will be limited if he's in a reserve role on a consistent basis.