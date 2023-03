Hachimura accumulated zero points (0-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and two rebounds across 13 minutes during Wednesday's 122-111 win over Phoenix.

Hachimura came off the bench for a third consecutive matchup Wednesday, and he was held scoreless for just the second time this season during the victory. The 25-year-old has operated as a reserve in 14 of his last 15 appearances and has averaged 8.4 points and 3.2 rebounds in 20.1 minutes per game during that time.