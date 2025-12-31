Hachimura (calf) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Pistons and will also miss the Lakers' two-game set against the Grizzlies on Friday and Sunday, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.

Head coach JJ Redick relayed to reporters Tuesday that the Lakers are aiming to have Hachimura available early next week, which would put him on track to return against the Pelicans on Tuesday, Jan. 6. The Lakers will likely turn to Dalton Knecht, Jake LaRavia, Nick Smith and Jarred Vanderbilt to help fill the void left by Hachimura and Austin Reaves (calf).