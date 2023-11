Hachimura isn't in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game versus the Grizzlies, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

With LeBron James (calf) returning to the starting lineup, Hachimura will head back to the bench unit. Hachimura is averaging 11.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.4 steals in 18.0 minutes across his first five appearances coming off the bench this season.