Hachimura is not in the starting lineup to face the Timberwolves on Saturday, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

Hachimura will return to the bench with Cam Reddish (groin) in the starting lineup. He's averaging 11.3 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game while shooting 37.5 percent from three when playing off the bench this season.