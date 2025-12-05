Hachimura racked up 12 points (4-9 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and one steal across 35 minutes during Thursday's 123-120 win over the Raptors.

Hachimura drilled a corner three off a pass from LeBron James to win the game at the buzzer. The former Washington Wizard has started all but one game this season for the Lakers, averaging a career high 13.9 points, 3.6 rebounds, 0.9 assists, and 1.9 three-pointers in 33.2 minutes.