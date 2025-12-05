Lakers' Rui Hachimura: Nails game-winning shot
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hachimura racked up 12 points (4-9 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and one steal across 35 minutes during Thursday's 123-120 win over the Raptors.
Hachimura drilled a corner three off a pass from LeBron James to win the game at the buzzer. The former Washington Wizard has started all but one game this season for the Lakers, averaging a career high 13.9 points, 3.6 rebounds, 0.9 assists, and 1.9 three-pointers in 33.2 minutes.
More News
-
Lakers' Rui Hachimura: Posts 14 points in victory•
-
Lakers' Rui Hachimura: Puts up 13 in win•
-
Lakers' Rui Hachimura: Not listed on injury report•
-
Lakers' Rui Hachimura: Expected to play vs. Jazz•
-
Lakers' Rui Hachimura: Won't play Saturday•
-
Lakers' Rui Hachimura: Scores 21 points in Monday's win•