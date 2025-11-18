Hachimura (calf) isn't listed on the Lakers' injury report ahead of Tuesday's game against the Jazz, Thuc Nhi Nguyen of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Hachimura was held out of Saturday's matchup while nursing a calf injury, but he'll be back in action Tuesday evening. He's played well through the first half of November, averaging 16.3 points and 3.7 rebounds while hitting 56.4 percent of his field-goal attempts in seven appearances.