Hachimura (calf) isn't listed on the injury report for Saturday's game against Utah, Khobi Price of The Orange County Register reports.

Hachimura is cleared to suit up following a five-game absence due to a calf injury. With Cam Reddish (knee), D'Angelo Russell (knee) and LeBron James (ankle) all questionable, Hachimura could be looking at 20-plus minutes in his first game back.