Hachimura (ankle) is out for Friday's game against the Spurs, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Hachimura was downgraded to doubtful Friday afternoon, and now the team has ruled him out altogether. The 26-year-old will miss his second game of the season, and Dalton Knecht could start in this place, although Cam Reddish is also an option to soak some of Hachimura's minutes.