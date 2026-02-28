Lakers' Rui Hachimura: Not playing Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hachimura (illness) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Warriors.
As expected, Hachimura will miss a second straight game due to an illness, and he'll look to make his return against the Kings on Sunday. Luke Kennard and Jake LaRavia are both poised to take on larger roles off the bench in Hachimura's absence.
