Hachimura will be deployed off the bench Monday against the Kings, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.

Hachimura will suit up for the first time since Dec. 28 after putting a calf injury behind him, and the Lakers will elect to bring him off the bench Monday in an effort to ease him back into action. Coach JJ Redick noted that Hachimura will be on a minutes restriction but failed to provide a range of minutes. Jake LaRavia will remain in the starting five while Hachimura gets back up to speed.