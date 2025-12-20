Hachimura is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Clippers due to right groin soreness, Dan Woike of The Athletic reports.

Hachimura may have picked up the injury during the Lakers' win over the Jazz on Thursday, when he logged 13 points (6-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist and one block over 33 minutes. If Hachimura is unable to play, then the Lakers could turn to Jake LaRavia or Jarred Vanderbilt to start in Saturday's LA duel.