Hachimura (calf) isn't listed on the injury report for Monday's game against the Kings, Dan Woike of The Athletic reports.

Hachimura is set to return from a six-game absence due to a right calf strain. However, head coach JJ Redick said Saturday that the 27-year-old forward will be on a minutes restriction and may come off the bench Monday, according to Daniel Starkand of LakersNation.com. With Hachimura back in the lineup, fewer minutes will be available for the likes of Dalton Knecht, Jake LaRavia and Jarred Vanderbilt.