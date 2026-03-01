Hachimura (illness) has been cleared to play in Sunday's game against the Kings.

Hachimura is officially off the injury report and will return to action after a two-game absence due to an illness. He has been a consistent presence in the Lakers' rotation this season, averaging 11.7 points and 3.4 rebounds in 29.5 minutes per game. The 28-year-old forward could see increased playing time Sunday if LeBron James (foot) is downgraded from questionable to out.