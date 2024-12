Hachimura (knee) will play in Saturday's game against the Kings, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.

Hachimura was previously probable for the contest, so it's not a surprise to see him active. In his last 10 games, Hachimura is averaging 12.3 points, 5.6 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 2.2 combined steals-plus-blocks across 34.5 minutes.