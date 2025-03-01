Head coach JJ Reddick told reporters after Friday's 106-102 win over the Clippers that Hachimura has been diagnosed with left patellar tendinopathy, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

Hachimura injured his left knee during Thursday's win against the Timberwolves, and further tests have resulted in a diagnoses of patellar tendinopathy. Hachimura will be re-assessed in a week, by which time the Lakers will have a better understanding of how the 27-year-old forward responds to the injury, per Buha. In the 10 games prior to his injury, Hachimuara had averaged 17.5 points on 53.2 percent shooting (including 39.0 percent from three on 5.9 3PA/G), 5.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists over 35.1 minutes per game. Dorian Finney-Smith started Friday and will likely remain in the Lakers' starting lineup for as long as Hachimura is sidelined, while Jordan Goodwin (ankle), Dalton Knecht and Jarred Vanderbilt should each have an opportunity to see their playing time off the bench increase.