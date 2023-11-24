Hachimura underwent a procedure Friday to repair a nasal fracture and will be re-evaluated in one week, Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet reports.

Hachimura sustained the facial injury during the Lakers' matchup with the Mavericks on Wednesday. With his re-evaluation coming in one week, it looks like his earliest opportunity to return will come next Saturday versus Houston. In his absence, Austin Reaves, Max Christie and Jarred Vanderbilt (heel) are candidates to see increased playing time off the bench.