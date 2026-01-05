Hachimura (calf) has been ruled out for the Lakers' upcoming two-game road trip, which begins Tuesday at New Orleans, Thuc Nhi Nguyen of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Hachimura has already missed three games due to a right calf injury, and he's guaranteed to miss at least two more games. If he's ready to return when the Lakers return from the road trip, he could play Friday against Milwaukee. Hachimura's absence has opened up more opportunities for Jake LaRavia and Dalton Knecht.