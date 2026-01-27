Hachimura totaled 23 points (9-11 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal across 29 minutes during Monday's 129-118 victory over the Bulls.

Hachimura caught fire in this one and led the second unit in scoring, reaching the 20-point mark for the fourth time through 35 regular-season games. He also tied his season-high mark in triples and has knocked down multiple three-pointers in three straight games. Additionally, the 27-year-old forward chipped in at least one steal and one block for the second time in his last six appearances.