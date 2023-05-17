Hachimura contributed 17 points (8-11 FG, 1-1 3Pt), one assist and one block across 28 minutes during Tuesday's 132-126 loss to the Nuggets in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals.

Hachimura played an important role Tuesday, scoring an efficient 17 points, while also providing serviceable defense, matched up against Nikola Jokic at times. While this was an encouraging performance, we have seen Hachimura move up and down in the rotation throughout the playoffs, depending on the state of the game. He will likely get another shot at meaningful minutes in Game 2, but will need to perform adequately should he hope to maintain that role.