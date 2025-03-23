Hachimura (knee) tallied five points (2-6 FG, 1-4 3Pt), two rebounds and one steal across 18 minutes Saturday in the Lakers' 146-115 loss to the Bulls.

Hachimura was back in action after missing the last 12 games due to left patellar tendinopathy, but his return was overshadowed by that of LeBron James (groin), who also suited up after sitting out the last seven contests. Unlike James -- who played 31 minutes before head coach JJ Redick pulled all of his starters with 6:42 remaining in the blowout loss -- Hachimura operated with a harder cap on his minutes in his first game back. Hachimura also came off the bench for the first time all season and may eventually supplant Dorian Finney-Smith, but expect the 27-year-old to play on the second unit for at least one more contest after struggling during his time on the court Saturday. Bringing Hachimura off the bench will also allow the Lakers to slowly ramp up his minutes, though the veteran forward probably shouldn't be counted on to reclaim the 30-plus-minute role he had regularly handled prior to suffering his knee injury.