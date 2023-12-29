Hachimura notched 17 points (7-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one steal in 28 minutes during Thursday's 133-112 victory over Charlotte.

The former Wizard has struggled to find consistency in his first full season with the Lakers, but Hachimura appears to be getting comfortable with his role. He's scored in double digits in four straight games, starting two of them, and the 25-year-old forward is averaging 17.0 points, 4.5 boards and 1.8 threes over that stretch while shooting 51.9 percent from the floor. Hachimura's lack of secondary production does limit his fantasy appeal, but he could be emerging as an effective scoring complement to LeBron James and Anthony Davis.