Hachimura ended with 17 points (7-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six rebounds and one assist across 25 minutes during Tuesday's 135-133 overtime win over the Jazz.

Hachimura led all bench scorers with 17 points and finished with at least six rebounds for a third straight contest. During that stretch, the fourth-year forward has averaged 13.7 points, 8.0 rebounds, 1.3 blocks and 1.0 assists in 23.7 minutes per game.