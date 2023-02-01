Hachimura finished with 19 points (8-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds and one block over 40 minutes during Tuesday's 129-123 overtime victory over the Knicks.

It was an encouraging outing for the former Wizard considering both LeBron James and Anthony Davis were back in the starting five. Hachimura figures to get bumped to the bench once Patrick Beverley (knee) is available too, although it's possible Troy Brown loses his starting spot instead. In four games since joining the Lakers, Hachimura is averaging 13.3 points, 5.8 boards and 1.0 threes in 28.5 minutes a night while shooting 52.5 percent from the floor.