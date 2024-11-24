Hachimura (ankle) scored 10 points (4-7 FG, 2-4 3Pt) and added three assists, two rebounds and one steal across 22 minutes in Saturday's 127-102 loss to the Nuggets.

In his return from a five-game absence due to a left ankle sprain, Hachimura took back his spot in the starting five, with rookie Dalton Knecht moving to the bench as a result. Though Knecht (28 minutes) still outpaced him in playing time, the blowout nature of the game may have played a factor in Hachimura's lower minutes total. Prior to Saturday, Hachimura had been averaging 33.9 minutes per game over his 10 appearances on the season, so expect his playing time to pick up a bit as he becomes further removed from the ankle sprain.