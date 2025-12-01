Hachimura notched 14 points (6-14 FG, 2-8 3Pt) and two rebounds across 34 minutes during Sunday's 133-121 victory over the Pelicans.

Gabe Vincent slipped into the Lineup but was ineffective as LeBron James' (foot) replacement. Hachimura's production has been helpful during James' absences, and although he's averaging an eight-point drop in production over last season, his rebounding average (8.3 per game) is at a five-year high. His acumen off the glass is a great aid for those needing rebounds n category leagues.