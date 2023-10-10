Hachimura tallied 19 points (8-14 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds and an assist across 19 minutes in Monday's 129-126 win over the Nets.

Although Jarred Vanderbilt and Taurean Prince are in the running for power forward with the first unit, Hachimura appears to be the player with the best chance to garner the full-time role. Hachimura's move to Los Angeles suited him well last season, averaging 9.6 points, 4.7 rebounds, 0.7 assists and 0.6 three-pointers after joining the team. His best moments occurred during the playoffs, where he scored 20-plus points three times. There's a good chance he'll share time at the four, but he'll still be a candidate for substantial fantasy impact.