Hachimura accumulated 20 points (9-11 FG, 2-3 3Pt), three rebounds and one assist in 36 minutes during Wednesday's 120-107 loss to the Kings.

Hachimura struck with precision Wednesday. His extremely efficient outing pushed his recent performance in 19.0 points on 59.3 percent shooting off 13.5 shots across his last four games. Cam Reddish (ankle) has yet to consistently re-enter the rotation, but that is a potential factor in Hachimura's role moving forward.