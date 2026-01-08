Lakers' Rui Hachimura: Practiced in G League on Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hachimura (calf) practiced with the South Bay Lakers of the G League on Wednesday.
Hachimura is still recovering from a right calf strain that has held him out for the last five games, but his return to basketball activities is encouraging that he may take the court soon. He is currently considered questionable to suit up Friday against Milwaukee.
