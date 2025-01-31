Hachimura (calf) has been listed as probable for Saturday's game against the Knicks, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Hachimura appears to be on track to play in Saturday's game in New York despite dealing with left calf soreness. The veteran forward had an above-average scoring performance in Thursday's blowout win against the Wizards, finishing with 22 points, four rebounds, a steal and a block while the Lakers were without Anthony Davis (abdomen). It's possible Hachimura will see increased minutes and usage in Davis' absence, especially in more competitive games.