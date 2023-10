Hachimura is probable for Monday's game against the Magic due to a left eye contusion, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.

Despite his injury, Hachimura will likely be able to suit up for the second half of the Lakers' back-to-back set Monday. He's seen consistent minutes off the bench early in the year, averaging 8.0 points and 3.0 rebounds in 14.7 minutes per game over three appearances.