Hachimura posted 12 points (5-6 FG, 2-2 3Pt), nine rebounds, one assist, two blocks and two steals over 41 minutes during Friday's 134-132 overtime loss to Atlanta.

It was the first time this season Hachimura produced multiple steals and blocks in the same game, and the 26-year-old forward fell one board shy of his second double-double. Hachimura has been a useful complementary player for the Lakers since his late November return from an ankle injury, averaging 11.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.3 threes, 1.0 steals and 0.8 blocks over eight starts while shooting 60.0 percent from the floor.