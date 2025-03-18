Head coach JJ Redick said Monday that Hachimura (knee), who has already been ruled out for Monday's game against the Spurs, has progressed to 3-on-3 work, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Hachimura will miss his 10th consecutive contest Monday due to left knee tendinopathy, though Redick has relayed that he can be considered day-to-day. Additionally, his progression to 3-on-3 work bodes well for his return in the near future. The 27-year-old's next chance to play will come Wednesday against the Nuggets, though he'll likely face restrictions whenever he returns.