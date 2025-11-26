Hachimura ended Tuesday's 135-118 win over the Clippers with 13 points (6-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt) and three rebounds over 31 minutes.

Hachimura has cooled off offensively as of recent, failing to eclipse the 15-point mark since Nov. 10, but he has shot the ball well all season, averaging 14.9 points and 1.8 threes on a blistering 56.8 percent from the field and 48.3 percent from three. The Lakers have shown they will call on him to produce when their top offensive playmakers are unavailable, but even with everyone healthy Hachimura still has standalone fantasy value, and should be rostered in most formats.